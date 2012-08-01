Aug 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES SIGNAL SLIGHT GAINS

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.5 percent. [ .N]

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $610.76, up 0.5 pct premarket

The world's most valuable technology corporation on Tuesday allowed a rare glimpse into a zealously guarded internal hardware design process that has produced some of the world's most celebrated consumer electronics.

** COMCAST CORP, Tuesday close $32.55

The company posted a higher quarterly profit, driven by customer additions for the Internet and phone services.

** BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC, Tuesday close $9.10

The for-profit education provider said the accreditation body for its university has postponed its visit and extended the submission deadline for a compliance report.

** AVON PRODUCTS INC, Tuesday close $15.49, down 3 pct premarket

The struggling beauty products company reported that its second quarter profit plunged 70 percent as it again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 3 percent.

** HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $43.23

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, as its success in attracting young motorcycle buyers helped push sales higher.

** INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE INC, Tuesday close $131.22

The trans-Atlantic commodities exchange and clearing house is expected to report higher earnings before markets open, on the back of strong demand for its over-the-counter energy products.

** MASTERCARD INC, Tuesday close $436.57, up 2.1 pct premarket

The world's second-largest credit and debit card processing network is expected to post a higher second-quarter profit before markets open as more people across the globe use cards instead of cash. However, investors will be scanning its earnings for signs of a slowdown in consumer spending as global economic indicators weaken.

** DIGITAL RIVER INC, Tuesday close $17.79,

The e-commerce services provider reported quarterly revenue below analysts' expectations on Tuesday, citing weak PC sales, and cut its full-year outlook.

FBR Capital Markets cut its price target on the stock.

** ATMEL CORP, Tuesday close $5.86

The chipmaker's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as margins improved.

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

** SPX CORP, Tuesday close $60.72

The diversified U.S. manufacturer is expected to report an almost 19 percent drop in second-quarter profit when it reports results before markets open, as it continues to incur costs to digest ClydeUnion, the British pump maker it bought last year. (Compiled by Tej Sapru in Bangalore)