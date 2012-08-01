Aug 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

DOW DOWN 0.18 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.19 PCT, NASDAQ UP 0.31 PCT

U.S. stocks turned lower following comments from the Federal Reserve, which said the recovery had lost momentum so far this year, though it stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $8.01, down 22 pct

A rush of unusually high volume ripped through a handful of stocks in early trading on Wednesday, disrupting normal activity and causing a halt in trading in a handful of New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks.

The volatility caused pauses in trading for five stocks, which appear to be unrelated: Corelogic Inc, China Cord Blood Corp, Kronos Worldwide, Trinity Industries and Molycorp.

Several traders attributed the problem to computer-generated trades through market maker Knight Capital.

** MASTERCARD INC, $427.44, down 2 pct

The credit and debit card network's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street estimates as worldwide purchase volume growth slowed to its lowest level in five quarters.

** CADIZ INC, $10.00, up 41 pct

The company, which is engaged in the development of water supply and storage projects, said its Cadiz Valley water project, which will provide water supply for about 100,000 Southern California homes, got approved.

** RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC, $10.99, up 19 pct

The company reported preliminary second-quarter results that were ahead of analysts' expectations.

** INTERDIGITAL INC, $31.02, up 13 pct

A federal appeals court revived patent infringement claims the wireless technology patent holder made against Nokia in 2007.

** REACHLOCAL INC, $12.85, up 10 pct

The company reported second-quarter results above analysts' estimates.

Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.

** SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC, $8.11, down 28 pct

The customer management software provider forecast third-quarter results that were below analyst estimates.

Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.

** DIGITAL RIVER INC, $13.19, down 25 pct

The stock fell as much as 26 percent after the e-commerce services provider missed analysts' estimates for quarterly sales and cut its full-year forecast.

** FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC, $34.45, down 20 pct

The 3D measurement device maker reported second-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations.

** CON-WAY INC, $32.58, down 24 pct

The U.S. trucking company's profit missed analysts' expectations and freight volume was lighter than expected.

** RPX CORP, $10.04, down 20 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates but forecast lower than expected third-quarter results.

** THE CHEFS WAREHOUSE INC, $13.51, down 16 pct

The company posted lower-than-expected second-quarter results and forecast full-year earnings that missed analysts' expectations.

Several analysts' cut their price targets for the stock.

** RTI INTERNATIONAL METALS INC, $25.92, up 15 pct

The titanium products maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales to aerospace and energy markets.

** BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC, $15.54, down 14 pct

The company forecast full-year earnings that were below analysts' expectations.

Brokerage Jefferies & Co cut its target price for the stock.

** TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC, $9.33, down 15 pct

The company reported second-quarter earnings that missed analysts' expectations and forecast lower-than-expected third quarter results.

Several analyst's cut their target price for the stock.

** NICE SYSTEMS, $31.06, down 14 pct

The Israel-based software company cut its 2012 profit and revenue growth forecasts on Wednesday, saying a weak global economy meant it was taking longer to win new business.

** MERCURY COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC, $10.15, down 13 pct

Brokerage CRT Capital Group cut its rating of the stock to "sell" from "fairvalue," while Lazard Capital Markets cuts its target price for the stock.

** SOURCEFIRE INC, $43.02, down 15.7 pct

The cyber security software maker forecast third-quarter profit below market estimates.

** FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP, $4.39, up 12 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts expectations.

** TNS INC, $14.74, down 13 pct

The company reported second-quarter results in line with estimates, but forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter and full-year results.

** BLACK BOX CORP, $23.17, down 13 pct

The company released first-quarter results and forecast second-quarter and full-year results that missed analyst' expectations.

** MERITOR INC, $4.22, down 10 pct

The truck parts maker reported a fall in quarterly revenue and cut its full-year forecast, after sales in Brazil, China and India declined more than expected.

** SILICON IMAGE INC, $4.91, up 25 pct

The chipmaker posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher demand from its mobile customers and forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.

** TRUE RELIGION APPAREL INC, $22.06, down 16 pct

Shares of the premium denim maker fell as much as 14 percent to their lowest in more than a year after the company cut its full-year outlook, prompting several brokers to cut their price targets on the stock.

** ALLSTATE CORP, $36.87, up 7.4 pct

The home and auto insurer swung to a profit in the second quarter, smashing recently lowered Wall Street expectations, after its disaster losses were less than half of the record-breaking level they hit last year.

** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, $4.71, down 6.5 pct

The company said a sale or spin-off of its loss-making U.S. mortgage insurance unit were not viable options at this time.

** MERGE HEALTHCARE INC, $3.34, up 13 pct

The healthcare IT provider posted a better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

** HUNTSMAN CORP, $13.23, up 5 pct

The chemical maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for polyurethanes used in foam insulation.

** GARMIN LTD, $39.70, up 3 pct

Its quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as revenue from its personal navigation devices business rose for the third straight quarter, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

** ATMEL CORP, $5.60, down 4 pct

The chipmaker's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as margins improved.

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

** DREAMWORKS ANIMATION SKG INC, $18.53, down 3.5 pct

The company's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates, prompting two brokerages to cut their price targets on the stock.

** ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, $45.58, up 3 pct

