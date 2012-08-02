Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

DOW DOWN 0.82 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.92 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.32 PCT

U.S. stocks fell, putting the S&P on track for its fourth straight decline after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors.

** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, $1.06, down 56.7 pct

The mortgage insurer will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main risk-laden unit in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States as its risk ratios continue to climb.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.43, down 50.6 pct

The trading firm said it is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital.

** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $4.23, down 50 pct

U.S. health regulators declined to approve an injected version of Baxter International Inc's BAX.N immune deficiency drug that relies on Halozyme's technology.

Several analysts have cut their price target for the stock.

** GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD, $3.16, up 51 pct

The debt-laden drybulk shipper said its lenders agreed to relax some provisions under its credit facilities.

** AEROPOSTALE INC, $13.26, down 31.8 pct

The company lowered its second-quarter forecast, as its higher priced merchandise did not sync well with shoppers.

** UNITED ONLINE INC, $5.30, up 2.4 pct

The online consumer products and services provider posted better-than-expected quarterly results and gave a third-quarter revenue forecast above analyst expectations. It also said it plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies.

** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, $23.24, up 29.8 pct

The maker of Keurig coffee brewers and corresponding K-cup coffee refills stock jumped as much as 31 percent on Thursday, as some short-sellers moved to cover their positions after the company gave a forecast seen as more reliable than prior ones.

** INCYTE CORP, $19.99, down 20 pct

The company changed the way it recognizes revenue, creating uncertainty around the sales forecast for its key bone marrow disease drug.

** AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $9.86, up 26 pct

The company said U.S health regulators expressed concerns on the overall survival rate in patients on the company's experimental kidney cancer drug, sending its shares to a near two-year low.

** FIRST SOLAR INC, $18.90, up 27.7 pct

The biggest U.S. solar panel maker, posted profits that topped Wall Street forecasts on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit forecast even as the solar industry struggles.

Brokerages Robert W. Baird & Co and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to their top ratings and several analysts have raised their price targets.

** ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC, $14.26, up 21 pct

The company released second-quarter results that beat analysts expectations.

** YELP INC, $22.33, up 18.6 pct

The customer reviews website's second-quarter revenue jumped 67 percent as it signed up more advertisers, and the company raised its revenue forecast riding on partnerships.

** HOMEOWNERS CHOICE INC, $5.39, up 22.5 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

** CBEYOND INC, $8.12 up 20 pct

The telecom and data services company posted a surprise profit on a jump in demand for its cloud products. ID:nL4E8J240T]

** MEDASSETS INC, $15.06, up 17 pct

The healthcare IT company posted quarterly results that comfortably beat analysts' estimates and forecast a strong full year, buoyed by continued growth across all its segments and earlier-than-expected recognition of some performance fees.

Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.

** PGT INC, $3.09, up 16 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

** HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC, $35.63, down 14 pct

The company's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates and the oilfield services provider said it expects drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf to continue to be impacted by bureaucratic delays.

** LIVEPERSON INC, $16.01, down 11 pct

The chat software provider reported a lower second-quarter profit as litigation and acquisition costs rose.

** OFFICEMAX INC, 4.96, up 16 pct

The U.S. office supplies chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting, and reinstated its dividend.

** CHEMTURA CORP, $14.93, up 15 pct

It reported second-quarter results, but there is no estimate comparison. The company also said it approved an increase in its share repurchase program.

** SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC, $20.87, up 16 pct

The company's stock rose over 15 percent in morning trade, after the phone billing software maker reported second-quarter results above estimates.

** STAAR SURGICAL CO, $6.33, up 23 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

** AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORP, $4.12, up 16 pct

The power technology company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss as revenue from its wind energy business jumped nearly fourfold, sending its shares up 14 percent in early morning trade.

** PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES INC, $97.94, up 15 pct

The debt collector posted strong second-quarter results that topped estimates. The stock touched its life-high.

** WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP, $34.86, down 14.5 pct

The company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue.

Evercore Partners and Credit Suisse cut their target price for the stock.

** SYMMETRY MEDICAL INC, $8.61, up 15 pct

The company reported earnings that beat market estimates by a cent as sales at its Symmetry Surgical segment grew, and the Orthopaedic-implants maker reiterated its full-year outlook.

** FINANCIAL ENGINES INC, $19.95, up 10 pct

The investment management firm's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates as revenue rose and it controlled more assets in its books.

** INTEST CORP, $2.77, down 16 pct

The company reported disappointing quarterly results.

** TESORO CORP, $31.32, up 12 pct

The company said it aims to ship more cut-price North Dakota Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery than originally planned.

Dahlman Rose & Co raised its target price for the stock.

** STURM RUGER AND CO INC, $43.96, down 10.5 pct

The Gun maker posted stronger quarterly results as higher demand for its new rifles and pistols boosted sales.

** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, $28.69, down 16 pct

The teen clothing retailer estimated quarterly profit at about half what analysts expected after sales in stores open at least a year fell 10 percent.

Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.

** COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC, $10.15, up 11.5 pct

Its quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.

** LEAPFROG ENTERPRISES INC, $9.77, down 15 pct

The toy maker said in