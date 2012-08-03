Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

(For The Day Ahead newsletter click on: link.reuters.com/mex49s)

S&P 500 LOSING STREAK MAY END

U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500 may reverse a four-day losing streak ahead of key data on the U.S. labor market. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.91 pct, those for Dow Jones rose 0.77 pct and those for the Nasdaq 100 were up 1.01 pct.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $2.58, down 7.8 pct premarket

The stock is set for another fall, two days after a $440 million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's ability to survive.

** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, Thursday close $63.51, up 0.3 pct post market

The consumer packaged goods maker is in the spotlight not just for its earnings report, which is to be released before markets open, but also because critics say it has overpriced its products and gotten into emerging markets too slowly.

** VIACOM INC, Thursday close $45.83, up 0.4 pct post market

The entertainment content company is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings before markets open. The ratings weakness it has had with its flagship children's network has caused concern about a fall in advertising revenue and profit.

** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close $136.47, up 0.4 pct post market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to approve the companys' Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.

** NYSE EURONEXT, Thursday close $25.58, down 0.4 pct post market

The transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.

** EOG RESOURCES INC, Thursday close $96.12, up 1.9 pct premarket

The company's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the stock.

** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, Thursday close $62.38, up 1 pct premarket

The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

(Compiled by Tej Sapru in Bangalore)