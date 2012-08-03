Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks on the move:

DOW UP 1.86 PCT, S&P UP 2.04 PCT, Nasdaq UP 2.13 PCT

Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak.

** BLUE NILE INC, $32.60, up 37 pct

The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts' profit expectations for the first time in over a year.

0955 ET

** ZIPCAR INC, $6.90, down 35 pct

The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company's growth.

0947 ET

** MAXLINEAR INC, $5.97, up 30 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and forecast better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

1023 ET

** MOLYCORP INC, $11.88, down 26 pct

The stocks tumbled to its lowest in two years, after the rare earth miner reported a net loss and said it may need to raise additional capital to complete its Mountain Pass mine development in California.

ThinkEquity LLC, Piper Jaffray and Dahlman Rose & Co cut their target price for the stock.

1110 ET

** HEALTH NET INC, $17.45, down 23 pct

The company released second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, but cut its full year outlook.

0944 ET

** COMSCORE INC, $12, down 22 pct

The online data tracking service company posted a quarterly profit on an adjusted basis, but cut its full-year revenue forecast due to weakness in its TV copy testing business and a weak euro.

0953 ET

** M/A-COM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC, $13.01, down 23 pct

The company reported third-quarter results that beat market expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Several analysts have cut their target price for the stock.

1114 ET

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.15, up 22 pct

The stock reversed premarket losses, two days after a $440 million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's ability to survive.

0938 ET

** OBAGI MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC, $11.80, down 21 pct

The company said it had not hired any financial advisers for a strategic evaluation, reducing chances of a buyout deal.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its rating of the stock to "hold" and Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.

0940 ET

** MERCADOLIBRE INC, $80.47, up 21 pct

The online trading service provider posted a higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.

J.P. Morgan Securities raised its rating on the stock to "overweight."

0952 ET

** PROS HOLDINGS INC, $15.45, up 21 pct

The company's quarterly results beat market estimates on Thursday.

1107 ET

** WORLD ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC, $3.55, up 20 pct

Its quarterly revenue rose 78 percent.

1259 ET

** MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, $12.30, up 19 pct

The company reported second-quarter results on Friday that beat analysts' expectations.

1300 ET

** UNION DRILLING INC, $4.47, up 19 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat market expectations.

BMO Capital Markets raised its rating of the stock to "outperform."

1026 ET

** OPENTABLE INC, $40.52, up 19 pct

The company posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables for dining-out, and the company raised its full-year forecast betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile phones.

0948 ET

** ATRICURE INC, $6.61, down 18 pct

The company said its chief executive has resigned.

J.P. Morgan Securities cut its rating on the stock to "market perform," while Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.

1026 ET

** AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC, $4.02, down 17 pct

The company, which leases out aircraft and provides air cargo transportation services, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, mainly hurt by lower revenue in its airline operations.

1313 ET

** GLOBUS MEDICAL INC, $14.05, up 17 pct

The company's stock rose in its market debut after the spinal implant manufacturer slashed its offering size.

1015 ET

** ACTIVE NETWORK INC, $11.51, down 17 pct

The provider of organization-based cloud computing applications reported adjusted quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates, on slower marketing services growth, and forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations.

Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.

1223 ET

** ZAGG INC, $8.91, 17 pct

The company reported second-quarter results in line with market expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected full year revenue.

1027 ET

** BODY CENTRAL CORP, $7.90, down 17 pct

The women's apparel retailer forecast current-quarter results below analysts' expectations and cut its full-year outlook, saying it was not confident about sales trends for its fall assortment.

Jefferies & Co cut its price target for the stock.

0950 ET

** GLOBUS MEDICAL INC, $14.02, up 17 pct

The stock was up on its market debut after the spinal implant manufacturer slashed its offering size.

1037 pct

** UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC, $14.74, up 18 pct

The company reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations, and forecast third-quarter and full year results.

1215 ET

** SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING INC, $7.58, up 15 pct

The company posted a profit for the second quarter.

1255 ET

** RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC, $9.12, up 15 pct

The company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss.

1232 ET

** GRIFFON CORP, $9.60, down 15 pct

The company reported impressive third-quarter numbers on Thursday.

1252 ET

** LINKEDIN CORP, $107.18, up 14.5 pct

The professional networking site reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising.

0946 ET

** DOLBY LABS INC, $30.85, down 14 pct

The company forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street analysts' expectations as it sees weak demand for its audio technology from makers of DVD and Blu-Ray players.

0946 ET

** AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC, $6.41, up 14 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

0933 ET

** THOR INDUSTRIES INC, $30.91, up 13.5 pct

The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

1019 ET

** SYNAPTICS INC, $28.67, up 13 pct

The touchpad maker said it expects recent acquisitions and product launches to grow revenue in the second half of its fiscal year.

1112 ET

** ITT CORP, $20.44, up 12 pct

The company's adjusted quarterly profit easily beat market expectations on strong sale