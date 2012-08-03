Aug 2 Some U.S. stocks on the move:
DOW UP 1.86 PCT, S&P UP 2.04 PCT, Nasdaq
UP 2.13 PCT
Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May on
a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, putting the S&P 500
on track to snap a four-day losing streak.
** BLUE NILE INC, $32.60, up 37 pct
The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after
robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts'
profit expectations for the first time in over a year.
0955 ET
** ZIPCAR INC, $6.90, down 35 pct
The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue
forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company's
growth.
0947 ET
** MAXLINEAR INC, $5.97, up 30 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat market
expectations, and forecast better-than-expected third-quarter
revenue.
1023 ET
** MOLYCORP INC, $11.88, down 26 pct
The stocks tumbled to its lowest in two years, after the
rare earth miner reported a net loss and said it may need to
raise additional capital to complete its Mountain Pass mine
development in California.
ThinkEquity LLC, Piper Jaffray and Dahlman Rose & Co cut
their target price for the stock.
1110 ET
** HEALTH NET INC, $17.45, down 23 pct
The company released second-quarter results that beat
analysts' expectations, but cut its full year outlook.
0944 ET
** COMSCORE INC, $12, down 22 pct
The online data tracking service company posted a quarterly
profit on an adjusted basis, but cut its full-year revenue
forecast due to weakness in its TV copy testing business and a
weak euro.
0953 ET
** M/A-COM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC,
$13.01, down 23 pct
The company reported third-quarter results that beat market
expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
and full-year results.
Several analysts have cut their target price for the stock.
1114 ET
** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.15, up 22 pct
The stock reversed premarket losses, two days after a $440
million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company's
ability to survive.
0938 ET
** OBAGI MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC, $11.80, down 21 pct
The company said it had not hired any financial advisers for
a strategic evaluation, reducing chances of a buyout deal.
Cantor Fitzgerald cut its rating of the stock to "hold" and
Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.
0940 ET
** MERCADOLIBRE INC, $80.47, up 21 pct
The online trading service provider posted a
higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its
ecommerce platforms.
J.P. Morgan Securities raised its rating on the stock to
"overweight."
0952 ET
** PROS HOLDINGS INC, $15.45, up 21 pct
The company's quarterly results beat market estimates on
Thursday.
1107 ET
** WORLD ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC, $3.55, up 20 pct
Its quarterly revenue rose 78 percent.
1259 ET
** MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, $12.30, up 19 pct
The company reported second-quarter results on Friday that
beat analysts' expectations.
1300 ET
** UNION DRILLING INC, $4.47, up 19 pct
The company reported second-quarter results that beat market
expectations.
BMO Capital Markets raised its rating of the stock to
"outperform."
1026 ET
** OPENTABLE INC, $40.52, up 19 pct
The company posted quarterly results that beat analysts'
estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables
for dining-out, and the company raised its full-year forecast
betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile
phones.
0948 ET
** ATRICURE INC, $6.61, down 18 pct
The company said its chief executive has resigned.
J.P. Morgan Securities cut its rating on the stock to
"market perform," while Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.
1026 ET
** AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC, $4.02, down 17
pct
The company, which leases out aircraft and provides air
cargo transportation services, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly results, mainly hurt by lower revenue in its airline
operations.
1313 ET
** GLOBUS MEDICAL INC, $14.05, up 17 pct
The company's stock rose in its market debut after the
spinal implant manufacturer slashed its offering size.
1015 ET
** ACTIVE NETWORK INC, $11.51, down 17 pct
The provider of organization-based cloud computing
applications reported adjusted quarterly profit that missed
analysts' estimates, on slower marketing services growth, and
forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations.
Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.
1223 ET
** ZAGG INC, $8.91, 17 pct
The company reported second-quarter results in line with
market expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected full year
revenue.
1027 ET
** BODY CENTRAL CORP, $7.90, down 17 pct
The women's apparel retailer forecast current-quarter
results below analysts' expectations and cut its full-year
outlook, saying it was not confident about sales trends for its
fall assortment.
Jefferies & Co cut its price target for the stock.
0950 ET
** UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC, $14.74, up 18 pct
The company reported second-quarter revenue that beat
analysts' expectations, and forecast third-quarter and full year
results.
1215 ET
** SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING INC, $7.58, up 15 pct
The company posted a profit for the second quarter.
1255 ET
** RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC, $9.12, up 15 pct
The company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter
loss.
1232 ET
** GRIFFON CORP, $9.60, down 15 pct
The company reported impressive third-quarter numbers on
Thursday.
1252 ET
** LINKEDIN CORP, $107.18, up 14.5 pct
The professional networking site reported
higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as
it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at
businesses and advertising.
0946 ET
** DOLBY LABS INC, $30.85, down 14 pct
The company forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street
analysts' expectations as it sees weak demand for its audio
technology from makers of DVD and Blu-Ray players.
0946 ET
** AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC, $6.41, up 14 pct
The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter
earnings.
0933 ET
** THOR INDUSTRIES INC, $30.91, up 13.5 pct
The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue that
beat analysts' expectations.
1019 ET
** SYNAPTICS INC, $28.67, up 13 pct
The touchpad maker said it expects recent acquisitions and
product launches to grow revenue in the second half of its
fiscal year.
1112 ET
** ITT CORP, $20.44, up 12 pct
The company's adjusted quarterly profit easily beat market
expectations on strong sale