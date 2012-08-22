Aug 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
US STOCKS-FUTURES EASE AFTER JAPAN DATA, DELL CAUTION
U.S. stock index futures eased as weak export data from
Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy.
S&P 500 futures were down 3.2 points, Dow Jones
industrial average futures were down 19 points and Nasdaq
100 futures were down 2 points.
** DELL INC, Tuesday close $12.34, down 5 pct post
market.
The PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed
its full-year earnings outlook as customers cut back on computer
purchases ahead of the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 software.
** TOLL BROTHERS INC, Tuesday close $31.81
The largest luxury homebuilder in the United States posted
strong third-quarter results.
** WET SEAL INC, Tuesday close $3.06
The women's apparel retailer forecast a weak third quarter
and adopted a shareholder rights plan.
** KEY TRONIC CORP, Tuesday close $8.00, up 16.5
pct post market
The electronics manufacturer's quarterly profit more than
doubled as it signed on more customers.
** ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $6.70,
down 17 pct post market
The semiconductor equipment maker lowered its revenue
forecast for the third quarter citing continued decline in
orders.
** ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $4.03,
up 11 pct post market
The company received a compliance certificate for its
ADASUVE manufacturing facility from EU.
** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, Tuesday close $38.23, up 9
pct premarket
The upscale cookware and home goods retailer's quarterly
results beat Wall Street expectations and the company raised its
full-year profit outlook for the second time this year.
Several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.
** LA-Z-BOY INC, Tuesday close 13.50, up 7 pct post
market
The furniture maker and retailer posted revenue above
analysts' expectations.
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Tuesday close $19.93
The company is expected to post a quarterly loss for its
third quarter.
** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $3.74, down
4 pct post market
The for-profit education company said Michael Graham, its
CFO of five years, has resigned.
** EATON VANCE CORP, Tuesday close $27.29
Reports results for what has been one of the toughest
quarters for money managers since the financial crisis.