Aug 22 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

US STOCKS-FUTURES EASE AFTER JAPAN DATA, DELL CAUTION

U.S. stock index futures eased as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.8 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 31 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 3.75 points.

** SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING INC, $14.23, up 59 pct (0930 ET)

** HEALTH CARE REIT INC, $59.20, down 1 pct (0930 ET)

** CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP, $12.01, up 4 pct (1003 ET)

** BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC, $21.07, up 6 pct (1004 ET)

** ASSISTED LIVING CONCEPTS INC, $7083, up 5 pct (1005 ET)

Health Care REIT said it will buy the senior living provider for about $845 million to tap into the growth of senior living companies as affluent baby boomers prepare to retire. Shares of Sunrise Senior Living's peers were also up in early morning trade.

** DELL INC, $11.69, down 5 pct (0931 ET)

Half a dozen brokerages cut their price targets on the stock after the company slashed its full-year outlook as customers delayed buying new computers ahead of the launch of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system.

** ZYNGA INC, $3.17, up 7 pct (1018 ET)

JMP Securities started coverage of the stock with a "market outperform" rating, Dow Jones reported.

** TOLL BROTHERS INC, $33.26, up 5 pct (0931 ET)

The largest luxury homebuilder in the United States reported a higher quarterly profit and a sharp jump in new orders amid a recovery in the housing market.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, $3.41, down 9 pct (0933 ET)

The for-profit education company said Michael Graham, its CFO of five years, has resigned.

** CHINA DIGITAL TV HOLDING CO LTD, $2.88, down 9 pct (1008 ET)

The company reported reduced quarterly results on Tuesday.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC, $21.52, up 3 pct (0933 ET)

The company forecast a fiscal-year profit above Wall Street estimates as it beat out competitors like Aeropostale and Abercrombie.

** FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, $14.93, up 4 pct (0935 ET)

The company said the Federal Reserve did not object to its proposed capital actions through March 2013, including buying back shares and a potential dividend increase.

Several analysts raised their target price on the stock.

** KEY TRONIC CORP, $9.60, up 20 pct (0936 ET)

The electronics manufacturer's quarterly profit more than doubled on Tuesday as it signed on more customers.

** ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC, $5.82, down 13 pct (0936 ET)

The semiconductor equipment maker lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter citing continued decline in orders.

Roth Capital Partners cut its price target for the stock.

** ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $4.26, up 6 pct (0939 ET)

Spanish authorities gave the company a European Union certificate in accordance with the principles and guidelines for good manufacturing practices, the company said.

** QIHOO 360 TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, $24.00, up 14 pct (0939 ET)

The company reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations and forecast better-than-expected third-quarter results.

** EXPRESS INC, $15.74, down 7 percent (0940 ET)

The retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast for the second time after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.

** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, $41.67, up 9 pct (0941 ET)

The upscale cookware and home goods retailer's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time this year.

Several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** Canadian Solar Inc, $3.00 up 5 pct (0951 ET)

Lazard Capital Markets raised its rating on the stock to "neutral."

** EBAY INC, $47.54, up 4 pct (0943 ET)

** Discover Financial Services, $38.68, up 5 pct

eBay's online payments provider PayPal will gain access to millions of physical stores in the United States under an agreement with Discover Financial Services.

** WET SEAL INC, $2.75, down 10 pct (0946 ET)

The women's apparel retailer forecast a weak third quarter and adopted a shareholder rights plan.

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $19.53, down 2 pct (0945 ET)

The company is expected to post a quarterly loss for its third quarter.

** EATON VANCE CORP, $26.75, up 2 pct (0947 ET)

Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp EV.N posted a lower third-quarter profit as customers withdrew money from its funds.

** CHICO'S FAS INC, $18.29, up 7 pct (0948 ET)

The women's apparel retailer reported second-quarter results above Wall Street expectations as new products and vibrant styles helped it sell its merchandise at full prices.