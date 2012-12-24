UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
Dec 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
** U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL LOWER OPEN
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for the shortened pre-holiday session on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.42 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.43 percent.
** GOOGLE INC, Friday close $715.63
** APPLE INC, Friday close $519.33, up 0.4 pct premarket
The world's biggest search engine is working with recently acquired Motorola on a handset codenamed "X-phone", aimed at grabbing market share from Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Friday close $95.53
** CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORP, Friday close $14.74
The company has made a bid to buy Cablevision's Optimum West business, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
** GARDNER DENVER INC, Friday close $67.40
** SPX CORP, Friday close $65.79
The industrial machinery maker has ended talks with SPX and has invited the private equity firms that had made offers for the company to re-engage in a sale process, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** VIMPELCOM, Friday close $10.85
The emerging markets telecoms operator said it would receive around $1.4 billion for the conversion of its preferred shares by Russian shareholder Altimo into the ordinary shares.
** YUM BRANDS INC, Friday close $63.88, up 0.7 pct premarket
Shanghai's food safety authority has said the level of antibiotics and steroids in KFC chicken's parent company was within official limits, but the watchdog found a suspicious level of an antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
