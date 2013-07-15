(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
July 15 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
CHINA DATA HELPS FUTURES EDGE HIGHER
Stock index futures edged higher on Monday after data
overseas suggested the slowdown in economic growth in China -
the world's second-largest economy - was not as bad as some had
feared.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.4 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 30
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.
** BOEING CO, Friday close $101.87, up 1 pct
premarket
The aircraft maker faces a public and revealing test of the
carbon-composite technology used in the 787 Dreamliner following
a fire that broke out aboard one of its planes at London's
Heathrow airport.
British investigators say that the Ethiopian Airline's
lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause Friday's
fire, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded
the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year,
when one battery caught fire and another overheated.
** VIVUS INC, Friday close $14.70
The U.S. drugmaker, locked in a proxy battle with top
investor First Manhattan Co (FMC), said FMC's advisers had made
false statements to its shareholders and that it would delay its
annual meeting by three days to allow FMC to make corrections.
** LEAP WIRELESS INTERNATIONAL INC Friday's close
$7.98, up 114 pct premarket
** AT&T INC, Friday close $35.81
** T-MOBILE US INC, Friday close $24.94, up 5 pct
after market
** SPRINT CORP, Friday close $6.45, up 3 pct after
market
AT&T Inc said on Friday it will buy Leap Wireless for
$1.19 billion, paying almost double the current value of the
prepaid mobile service provider as major U.S. carriers scramble
to acquire valuable wireless spectrum.
At least two brokerages raised their ratings on Leap's
stock. "As Leap is one of the largest remaining operators, with
spectrum covering two-thirds of the Top 100 markets, we would
not be surprised if other parties come in with competing offers,
Nomura wrote in a note, raising its price target on the stock
by $13 to $18.
Shares of peers Verizon and Sprint also moved on the news.
** ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Friday close
$114.26, up 1.5 pct premarket
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking
financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a
transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare
deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** MCKESSON CORP, Friday close $118.64
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is
urging shareholders of McKesson Corp to vote against the
re-election of four directors, citing the firm's persistent
problems in addressing shareholders' concerns about executive
compensation.
** MB FINANCIAL INC, Friday close $28.17, down 1
pct after market
** TAYLOR CAPITAL GROUP INC, Friday close $17.81
MB Financial said it would buy Taylor Capital for about $680
million in a cash-and-stock deal expected to double the
company's commercial banking market share in the Chicago area.
MB Financial reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter
profit as the bank holding company earned higher fee income and
incurred lower non-interest expenses.
Taylor Capital reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter
profit as the lender kept aside more money to cover bad
losses.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)