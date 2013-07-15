(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

July 15 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

CHINA DATA HELPS FUTURES EDGE HIGHER

Stock index futures edged higher on Monday after data overseas suggested the slowdown in economic growth in China - the world's second-largest economy - was not as bad as some had feared.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.4 points but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 30 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.

** BOEING CO, Friday close $101.87, up 1 pct premarket

The aircraft maker faces a public and revealing test of the carbon-composite technology used in the 787 Dreamliner following a fire that broke out aboard one of its planes at London's Heathrow airport.

British investigators say that the Ethiopian Airline's lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause Friday's fire, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year, when one battery caught fire and another overheated.

** VIVUS INC, Friday close $14.70

The U.S. drugmaker, locked in a proxy battle with top investor First Manhattan Co (FMC), said FMC's advisers had made false statements to its shareholders and that it would delay its annual meeting by three days to allow FMC to make corrections.

** LEAP WIRELESS INTERNATIONAL INC Friday's close $7.98, up 114 pct premarket

** AT&T INC, Friday close $35.81

** T-MOBILE US INC, Friday close $24.94, up 5 pct after market

** SPRINT CORP, Friday close $6.45, up 3 pct after market

AT&T Inc said on Friday it will buy Leap Wireless for $1.19 billion, paying almost double the current value of the prepaid mobile service provider as major U.S. carriers scramble to acquire valuable wireless spectrum.

At least two brokerages raised their ratings on Leap's stock. "As Leap is one of the largest remaining operators, with spectrum covering two-thirds of the Top 100 markets, we would not be surprised if other parties come in with competing offers, Nomura wrote in a note, raising its price target on the stock by $13 to $18.

Shares of peers Verizon and Sprint also moved on the news.

** ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Friday close $114.26, up 1.5 pct premarket

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** MCKESSON CORP, Friday close $118.64

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is urging shareholders of McKesson Corp to vote against the re-election of four directors, citing the firm's persistent problems in addressing shareholders' concerns about executive compensation.

** MB FINANCIAL INC, Friday close $28.17, down 1 pct after market

** TAYLOR CAPITAL GROUP INC, Friday close $17.81

MB Financial said it would buy Taylor Capital for about $680 million in a cash-and-stock deal expected to double the company's commercial banking market share in the Chicago area.

MB Financial reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit as the bank holding company earned higher fee income and incurred lower non-interest expenses.

Taylor Capital reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit as the lender kept aside more money to cover bad losses. (Compiled by Lehar Maan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)