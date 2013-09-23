(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
US STOCK FUTURES OFF AHEAD OF FED SPEAKERS
U.S. stock index futures dipped in light volume on Monday as
traders balanced upbeat data from Germany and China with angst
ahead of Federal Reserve speakers after last week's hawkish
comments from a top Fed official. S&P 500 futures fell 3
points and were below fair value, the Dow Jones industrial
average futures fell 17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures
fell 4 points.
** APPLE INC, Friday close $467.41, up 6.2 pct
premarket
Apple Inc said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and
iPhone 5c models in the first three days after their launch on
Friday.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, Friday close $8.72, down 3 pct
premarket
The smartphone maker's plan to retreat from the consumer
market in favor of its traditional strength serving businesses
and governments is widely seen as a desperate move that industry
watchers warn will only accelerate its downward spiral.
Brokerage National Bank Financial, which believes that any
recovery is very unlikely for BlackBerry, cut its price target
to $5 from $8, valuing the company at about $2.6 billion.
** GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, Friday close $24.01, up 1.4
pct premarket
The industrial conglomerate signed three contracts to sell
about $2.7 billion in power equipment to Algeria, as the North
African country seeks to massively increase its generation
capacity.
GE shares are poised to outperform the broad stock market,
after lagging behind for more than a decade, as its business
outgrows the economies where it operates, financial newspaper
Barron's said on Sunday.
** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Friday close $36.83, up 1.1 pct
premarket
The automobile manufacturer said on Monday it had reached a
deal to buy back 120 million of its preferred shares from the
United Auto Workers health care trust for about $3.2 billion.
** GROUPON INC, Friday close $12.64, down 3 pct
premarket
The daily discount deals provider failed to persuade a
federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the company of
misleading investors about its financial prospects and internal
controls before it went public in November 2011.
** CITIGROUP INC, Friday close $51.21, down 0.8 pct
premarket
The third-largest U.S. bank had a significant drop in
trading revenue during the third quarter which could hurt the
bank's earnings, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with conversations between investors and the
bank.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Friday close $12.96, down 2.4
pct premarket
The retailer is looking to raise more money, possibly
through a combination of debt and equity, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
** YONGYE INTERNATIONAL INC, Friday close $5.98 up
6 pct premarket
The China-based crop nutrient maker said it has entered into
an agreement to be taken private by a consortium led by its top
shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd, valuing the company
at about $340 million.
** APPROACH RESOURCES INC, Friday close $24.65, up
2.4 pct premarket
The oil and gas company should get a closer look for its
operations in the Texas Permian Basin, where land values
indicate that its shares could be worth at least 50 percent
more, Barron's reported in its Sept. 23 edition.
** AGRIUM INC, Friday close $89.99
The Canadian fertilizer company warned that its potash
volumes are expected to be about 30 percent lower than normal in
the current quarter.
** VALERO ENERGY CORP, Friday close $34.44, down 1
pct premarket
The refining company said it reduced rates to some units at
its 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Corpus Christi, Texas,
due to a third-party power outage, according to a filing with
regulators.
** GENVEC INC, Friday close $0.82, up 2 pct
premarket
The biotechnology company said a class action lawsuit filed
against GenVec and certain of its current and former officers
has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be
brought again. The company said no payment was made in
connection with the lawsuit, which was filed in the United
States District Court for the District of Maryland.
** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, Friday close $1.30
The Chinese solar panel maker said an Italian court has
ruled to seize some solar farms constructed by investees of
Global Solar Fund (GSF) controlled by Suntech, accusing GSF of
improper operation.
** JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS INC, Friday close $7.60,
up 9 pct after market
The broadcast company said on Friday it ended a two
month-long programming dispute with Time Warner Cable,
making available its stations in Milwaukee, Green Bay/Appleton,
Omaha, Nashville and Palm Springs to Time Warner Cable's
customers.
** AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC, Friday close
$186.46
Jefferies & Co raised its price target on the asset
manager's stock to $214 from $190. "AMG represents the best
organic growth story in the group, reflecting strong
performance, improving distribution and unique product
positioning," analyst Daniel Fannon said in a note.
** ABBVIE INC, Friday close $47.84
Belgian biotech firm Ablynx has signed a licensing
agreement with the U.S. drugmaker worth up to $840 million for
an experimental drug against rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
** ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Friday close $57.22
The company said its experimental gene-based therapy reduced
the level of a disease-causing protein, which leads to a rare
organ-damaging hereditary disorder, in an early-stage trial.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Friday close $128
The Pentagon said on Friday it had finalized a contract
worth nearly $4 billion with the defense weapon manufacturer to
supply additional missile defense equipment to the United States
and the United Arab Emirates.
** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, Friday close $35.87
** ARBITRON INC, Friday close $47.60
The television ratings giant won U.S. antitrust approval on
Friday for a $1.6 billion deal to buy Arbitron, a company that
dominates radio ratings measurement. {IDL:nL2N0HG24M]
** NEWS CORP, Friday close $16.63
The publishing company controlled by Rupert Murdoch,
reported on Friday that annual revenue grew 2.7 percent to
almost $8.9 billion on a rise in circulation and subscription
revenue.
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)