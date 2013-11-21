U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Thursday. Dow
Jones industrial average futures were up 0.15 percent at
15,902, S&P 500 futures were up 0.18 percent at 1,782.9
and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.28 percent at 3,376.
** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, Wednesday
close $61.83, up 4.7 pct premarket
The K-cup coffee pods maker said it expected stronger
revenue in the second half of its fiscal 2014 as it converts
unlicensed coffee pod makers to licensed partners. The company,
however, gave a cautious current-quarter forecast, citing a
transition to a new brewing system and weakness in U.S. consumer
spending.
** VOXELJET AG, Wednesday close $39.21, down 4 pct
premarket
Shares of voxeljet continued their fall after a 26 percent
plunge on Wednesday after short-seller Citron Research
questioned the 3D printer maker's quarterly results. In a report
on Wednesday, Citron said the Germany based company provided
loans to customers to generate sales and avoid posting a loss in
its first results as a public company.
Voxeljet shares closed 44 percent higher on its debut.
** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, Wednesday close $34.99,
down 2 pct premarket
The retailer reported a quarterly loss, with
comparable-store sales declining for the seventh straight
quarter as the teen apparel retailer struggles with the changing
tastes of young shoppers.
** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close
$27.23, up 1 pct premarket
The company, one of North America's biggest iron ore
producers, said it would indefinitely suspend a $3.3 billion
chromite-mining project in Canada by year-end, snubbing out
faint hopes that the struggling development might be able to get
back on track.
** BAZAARVOICE INC, Wednesday close $8.89, down 12
pct after market
The consumer review aggregator's second-quarter net loss
widened as total operating costs rose nearly 27 percent. The
company also said its Chief Executive Stephen Collins will step
down effective January.
** VALUEVISION MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $5.25,
down 8.5 pct after market
The retailer, which allows customers to shop via TV, phone
and the Internet, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter
revenue as average price point for goods sold by the company
fell 20 percent to $80.
** JOHNSON CONTROLS INC, Wednesday close $48.22, up
4 pct after market
The largest U.S. auto parts maker on Wednesday said it will
increase its share buyback program by $3 billion to bring the
plan to $3.65 billion over the next three years.
** AIR LEASE CORP, Wednesday close $32.76, down 4.5
pct after market
The aircraft leasing company late on Wednesday announced a
secondary offering of 10.1 million shares of its Class A common
stock by affiliates of Ares Management LLC, Leonard Green &
Partners LP and WL Ross & Co LLC. The company will not receive
any proceeds from the sale.
** AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, Wednesday close $2.12, down
2 pct after market
The company said it reacquired the development and marketing
rights to its experimental treatment for Fabry disease from
partner GlaxoSmithKline. Fabry disease is a type of
rare, genetic disease caled lysosomal storage
disease.
Amicus also said it acquired privately held Callidus
Biopharma that develops enzyme replacement therapies for
lysosomal storage diseases.
At least two brokerages downgraded the stock on Thursday.
** YUM BRANDS INC, Wednesday close $72.32
The company said it would combine the U.S. and international
divisions of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and keep its China and
India units separate.
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Wednesday close $165
The bank lost more than $1 billion on currency trades during
the third quarter, recent regulatory filings show, offering some
insight into why the firm, considered one of Wall Street's most
savvy traders, reported its worst quarter in a key trading unit
since the financial crisis.
** FANNIE MAE, Wednesday close $2.75
** FREDDIE MAC, Wednesday close $2.52
The United States rejected Fairholme Capital Management's
recapitalization proposal of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying
the only way to revamp the home loan market is through proper
housing finance reform, according to Gene Sperling, a senior
adviser to the president.
** GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC, Wednesday close $49.09
The Canadian apparel maker reported a 9 percent
rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and
higher sales in its printwear business.
** ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC, Wednesday close $2.52
The company, said its lead cancer drug improved
survival rates in patients with head-and-neck cancer, compared
to those receiving chemotherapy alone.
** FOREST LABORATORIES, Wednesday close $51.42
U.S. health regulators have declined to approve a new
antipsychotic drug from Forest Laboratories and Richter
, citing the need for more information, including
additional clinical trial data.