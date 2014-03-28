(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors
gaining in a broad rally after comments from a Chinese official
indicated that the country's government was ready to take steps
to support its slowing economy. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.76 percent at 16,388.31, the S&P 500 was
up 0.79 percent at 1,863.6 and the Nasdaq Composite was
up 0.89 percent at 4,188.174.
** IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $4.32, +11.34 pct
The biotechnology company said its lead experimental drug
for the most common form of psoriasis was found to be safe and
well tolerated by patients after 12 weeks of treatment in a
mid-stage trial.
** CBS OUTDOOR AMERICAS INC, $29.76, +6.29 pct
** CBS CORP, $62.43, +11.34 pct
Shares of CBS Outdoor Americas Inc rose in their trading
debut, valuing the company carved out of broadcaster CBS Corp at
$3.65 billion as it steps up its efforts to grab more
advertising dollars for its billboards.
** INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $3.34, -8.24 pct
The company proposed a reverse stock split of its common
stock to a ratio not less than one-for-two and not greater than
one-for-four in a notice for its annual meeting of stockholders
to be held on May 22.
** INTERCLOUD SYSTEMS, $8.34, +26.36 pct
The provider of cloud and consulting services to
telecommunication companies denied allegations made on a website
known as the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation that
Intercloud paid certain people to write articles about it.
** PARAMETRIC SOUND CORP, $13.44, +12.66 pct
The audio-technology company said it expected its newly
acquired Turtle Beach gaming headset unit to post net revenue of
$210-$230 million, representing a growth of about 24 percent as
sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's XBox One drive a
rebound in the console-gaming headset market.
The company expects sales of its recently FDA-approve
HyperSound hearing aids to be $1-$4 million and to rise further
in 2015.
** CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $6.48, +10.39 pct
Chief Financial Officer Peter Michielutti bought 5,000
shares in Christopher & Banks for $5.82 per share for a total
value of $29,100, the company disclosed in an SEC filing on
Thursday.
** LIPOSCIENCE INC, $3.06, -18.83 pct
The diagnostic test maker said it ended its contract with
one of its laboratory customers, Health Diagnostics Laboratory
Inc, which started selling its own non-FDA approved test for
measuring a type of blood fat. The company said it cut its first
quarter revenue forecast to about $11.8 million from its
previous forecast of $12.2 million.
** AVIVA PLC, $15.5, -3.79 pct
Britain's financial regulator will investigate whether
people locked into some 30 million pension and other savings
plans sold by insurance firms in the 30 years after 1970 are
treated fairly compared with new clients, a source familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The Financial Conduct Authority is concerned that these
savers are being treated as a captive market because of costly
penalties for withdrawing early or stopping further payments
which were built into these policies.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said the probe could lead to
the exit penalties being waived for some savers.
** EXTERRAN PARTNERS LP, $28.08, -4.85 pct
The natural gas processing equipment provider priced its
offering of 5.4 million units at $28.36 per share, representing
an approximately 3.9 percent discount to the stock's Thursday
close on the Nasdaq.
** ENERGOUS CORP, $9.69, +61.50 pct
Shares of the provider of wireless charging services rose as
much as 80 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at
about $95 million.
Energous raised about $24 million after its offering was
priced at $6 per share.
** CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, $19.61, -6.97 pct
The casino-entertainment company said on Thursday it had
initiated an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of
its common stock and expected to grant the underwriter of the
offering an option to purchase up to 1.05 million additional
shares.
** AMAZON.COM INC, $343.341, +1.44 pct
Online retailer Amazon.com plans to enter the battle for
living-room viewership in the coming months, launching a free,
ad-supported streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
** BAIDU INC, $154.06, +2.03 pct
The Chinese Internet company, on Thursday, won the dismissal
of a U.S. lawsuit by pro-democracy activists who complained that
Baidu illegally suppressed political speech on China's most
widely used Internet search engine.
** EVERYDAY HEALTH INC, $13.44, -4.00 pct
Shares of the provider of digital healthcare services fell
in their market debut, valuing the company at about $393
million.
Everyday Health's IPO raised about $100 million after its
offering was priced at $14 per share, the mid-point of its
pricing range.
** RED HAT INC, $53.58, -4.54 pct
The maker of Linux operating system software forecast
lower-than-expected first quarter and fiscal 2015 profit and
revenue, negatively impacted by higher spending, foreign
exchange rate fluctuations and a higher U.S. tax rate.
The company said in a conference call that it expected
subscription and training and services revenue to grow in line
with each other for the full year.
** PG&E CORP, $41.96, -3.85 pct
Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded the U.S. utility
company to "hold" from "buy," after the company in a regulatory
filing on Thursday said it expected a unit to be charged with
criminal violations of federal pipeline safety act.
Citigroup also cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from
"buy," and lowered its price target to $46 from $52.
** GENERAL MOTORS CO, $34.98, +1.36 pct
General Motors unit Opel will make two additional vehicles
at its plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany, including a Buick
destined for the United States, it said on Friday.
** RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC, $11.77, +5.47 pct
Brokerage UBS raised its price target on the company's stock
to $12 from $9.50, citing higher sales to China. The company
supplies sapphire substrates and products to the LED,
semiconductor and optical applications markets.
** TESLA MOTORS INC, $214.39, +3.41 pct
U.S. safety regulators said they closed an investigation
into fires involving electric sports car maker Tesla Motors
Inc's TSLA.O popular Model S sedans after finding no "defect
trend," sending the company's shares up.
** ALCOA INC, $12.53, -0.48 pct
** NORANDA ALUMINUM HOLDING CORP, $4.23, +5.22 pct
Alcoa, the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, said it would cut
147,000 metric tons of capacity at two aluminum smelters in
Brazil as increased costs and low prices have made the plants
uncompetitive.
Benchmark aluminum prices rose about 1.5 percent to
a session-high of $1,763.25 per ton on the London Metal Exchange
on Friday, after Alcoa's announcement.
** ENDOCYTE INC, $21.94, -4.90 pct
The drug developer priced a public offering of 4.5 million
shares of its common stock at $21 per share, a 9 percent
discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
The company said it would use the net proceeds of the
offering for capital and general corporate purposes, including
spending on research and development and clinical trials.
** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC, $32.94, +1.64
pct
** NEWMONT MINING CORP, $23.75, +3.53 pct
Indonesia has approved big increases in 2014 copper sales
for local units of copper miners Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
and Newmont Mining, as it pushes for the two firms to resume
exports quickly.
** ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $8.115, +6.78 pct
A report on the Daily Mail newspaper website said on
Thursday that, according to rumors, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
was willing to pay over $20 per share to buy Ariad. (link.reuters.com/nym97v)
The Daily Mail reported in January that at least three
pharmaceutical companies, Eli Lilly and Co, Shire Plc
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, had approached Ariad's
board to buy the company. (link.reuters.com/ben36v)
** SOLARCITY CORP, $62.659, +3.16 pct
Analysts at Raymond James upgraded the solar company's stock
to "outperform" from "market perform," saying they expect the
company to benefit from the launch of solar asset-backed
securities in November last year.
** RESTORATION HARDWARE HOLDINGS INC, $71.2, +11.58
pct
The furniture retailer, on Thursday, forecast
current-quarter adjusted earnings above the average analyst
estimate. Restoration Hardware said it expected a profit of 9-11
cents per share for the first quarter. Analysts, on average,
expect a profit of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brokerage Piper Jaffray raised it price target on the
company's to $72 from $65.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $40.49, +2.87 pct
Microsoft's new Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, on
Thursday finally unveiled Office for Apple Inc's iPad
in a polished debut that set him apart from his energetic
predecessor while signaling his plans to make mobile apps the
top priority at the world's largest software company.
** COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC, $22.84, -1.13 pct
The telecommunications equipment maker priced its secondary
offering of 17.5 million shares at $22 per share. The shares
offered are being sold by an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, the
company said. CommScope said it would not receive any of the
proceeds from the offering.
** MANNKIND CORP, $5.011, -3.63 pct
An initial review of MannKind's experimental inhaled insulin
device by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff raised
questions about its safety and effectiveness, but was less
damning than some investors had expected.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, $8.97, -0.88 pct
The smartphone maker reported a much
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, prompting
investors to push its share price higher, despite its revenue
and smartphone sales continuing to slide.
** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $12.335, +0.28 pct
European regulators, on Friday, approved a new timesaving
formulation of Swiss drugmaker Roche's blood cancer
drug MabThera, which uses Halozyme's technology.
(Compiled By Shuhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)