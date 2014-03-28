(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors
gaining in a broad rally after comments from a Chinese official
indicated that the country's government was ready to take steps
to support its slowing economy. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.45 percent at 16,337.44, the S&P 500 was
up 0.55 percent at 1,859.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was
up 0.43 percent at 4,169.245.
** IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $4.61, +18.81 pct
The biotechnology company said its lead experimental drug
for the most common form of psoriasis was found to be safe and
well tolerated by patients after 12 weeks of treatment in a
mid-stage trial.
** CBS OUTDOOR AMERICAS INC, $29.77, +6.32 pct
** CBS CORP, $62.22, +18.81 pct
Shares of CBS Outdoor Americas rose as much as 9 percent in
their trading debut, valuing the company carved out of
broadcaster CBS Corp at $3.66 billion as it steps up its efforts
to grab more advertising dollars for its billboards.
** INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $3.33, -8.52 pct
The company proposed a reverse stock split of its common
stock to a ratio not less than one-for-two and not greater than
one-for-four in a notice for its annual meeting of stockholders
to be held on May 22.
** INTERCLOUD SYSTEMS, $8.7, +31.82 pct
The provider of cloud and consulting services to
telecommunication companies denied allegations made on a website
known as the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation that
Intercloud paid certain people to write articles about it.
** WHITING USA TRUST, $3.63, -32.65 pct
Russian Hill Capital LP said the trust's stock was
overpriced based on the company's recent annual report and
warned of a possible decrease in the value of the company in the
near future. Whiting USA is a trust formed by Whiting Petroleum
Corp
** EXACT SCIENCES CORP, $13.02, -5.31 pct
The company's colon cancer screening method that analyzes
DNA from stool samples won the unanimous backing of a U.S.
advisory panel on Thursday, paving the way for potential
regulatory approval of the non-invasive test.
But Maxim Group analyst Bryan Brokmeier said blood-based
tests could limit the market share that Exact Sciences' test
could capture and said sales could be limited by the
instructions, which might be too complicated for many users in
the United States. "I expect that they'll (Exact Sciences) have
to make changes to their labeling and refine their post-approval
study," he told Reuters.
** CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $8.4, -15.83 pct
The biotechnology company reported on Thursday a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter loss due to higher operating
expenses. The company said data from a mid-stage study of its
liver disorder drug would be delayed to the second half of
2014.
Conatus earlier expected data from the drug, which is
intended to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, in the first
half of the year. Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Willey cut his
price target on the company's stock, saying the delay could
affect timely enrollment of a pivotal late-stage study of the
drug.
** PARAMETRIC SOUND CORP, $13.58, +13.83 pct
The audio-technology company said it expected its newly
acquired Turtle Beach gaming headset unit to post net revenue of
$210-$230 million, representing a growth of about 24 percent as
sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's XBox One drive a
rebound in the console-gaming headset market.
The company expects sales of its recently FDA-approve
HyperSound hearing aids to be $1-$4 million and to rise further
in 2015.
** CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $6.4, +9.03 pct
Chief Financial Officer Peter Michielutti bought 5,000
shares in Christopher & Banks for $5.82 per share for a total
value of $29,100, the company disclosed in an SEC filing on
Thursday.
** LIPOSCIENCE INC, $2.97, -21.22 pct
The diagnostic test maker said it ended its contract with
one of its laboratory customers, Health Diagnostics Laboratory
Inc, which started selling its own non-FDA approved test for
measuring a type of blood fat. The company said it cut its first
quarter revenue forecast to about $11.8 million from its
previous forecast of $12.2 million.
** INVENSENSE INC, $22.91, +1.60 pct
Roth Capital Partners raised its rating on the chipmaker's
stock to "buy" from "neutral" and its price target to $26 from
$18, citing gains in market share at Samsung and other Chinese
smartphone vendors such as Xiomi, Huawei and ZTE.
** MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC, $7.58, +6.01 pct
The Canadian pulp manufacturer priced its offering of 7
million shares at $7.15 per share, in line with the stock's
Thursday close on the Nasdaq. The underwriters have an option to
purchase up to 1.05 million additional shares of common stock
from Mercer to cover over-allotments. Mercer estimates net
proceeds from the offering of about $53.6 million, of which it
intends to use $13.5 million to capitalize its Stendal mill in
Germany.
** AVIVA PLC, $15.61, -3.10 pct
Britain's financial regulator will investigate whether
people locked into some 30 million pension and other savings
plans sold by insurance firms in the 30 years after 1970 are
treated fairly compared with new clients, a source familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The Financial Conduct Authority is concerned that these
savers are being treated as a captive market because of costly
penalties for withdrawing early or stopping further payments
which were built into these policies.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said the probe could lead to
the exit penalties being waived for some savers.
** EXTERRAN PARTNERS LP, $28.25, -4.27 pct
The natural gas processing equipment provider priced its
offering of 5.4 million units at $28.36 per share, representing
an approximately 3.9 percent discount to the stock's Thursday
close on the Nasdaq.
** 2U INC, $13.8, +6.15 pct
Shares of the builder of online learning platforms rose in
their market debut, valuing the company at about $460.5 million.
2U's IPO raised about $120 million after its offering was priced
at $13 per share, the top end of its pricing range.
The Landover, Maryland-based company's cloud-based learning
platforms help colleges and universities manage student
enrollment, education, support and other services.
** ENERGOUS CORP, $10.85, +80.83 pct
Shares of the provider of wireless charging services rose as
much as 80 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at
about $95 million.
Energous raised about $24 million after its offering was
priced at $6 per share.
** CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, $19.37, -8.11 pct
The casino-entertainment company said on Thursday it had
initiated an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of
its common stock and expected to grant the underwriter of the
offering an option to purchase up to 1.05 million additional
shares.
** AMAZON.COM INC, $341, +0.75 pct
Online retailer Amazon.com plans to enter the battle for
living-room viewership in the coming months, launching a free,
ad-supported streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
** BAIDU INC, $153.08, +1.38 pct
The Chinese Internet company, on Thursday, won the dismissal
of a U.S. lawsuit by pro-democracy activists who complained that
Baidu illegally suppressed political speech on China's most
widely used Internet search engine.
** EVERYDAY HEALTH INC, $13.28, -5.14 pct
Shares of the provider of digital healthcare services fell
in their market debut, valuing the company at about $393
million.
Everyday Health's IPO raised about $100 million after its
offering was priced at $14 per share, the mid-point of its
pricing range.
** RED HAT INC, $52.44, -6.57 pct
The maker of Linux operating system software forecast
lower-than-expected first quarter and fiscal 2015 profit and
revenue, negatively impacted by higher spending, foreign
exchange rate fluctuations and a higher U.S. tax rate.
The company said in a conference call that it expected
subscription and training and services revenue to grow in line
with each other for the full year.
** PG&E CORP, $42.05, -3.64 pct
Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded the U.S. utility
company to "hold" from "buy," after the company in a regulatory
filing on Thursday said it expected a unit to be charged with
criminal violations of federal pipeline safety act.
Citigroup also cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from
"buy," and lowered its price target to $46 from $52.
** COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC, $39.01, +3.17 pct
** TENET HEALTHCARE CORP, $41.88, +1.40 pct
** HCA HOLDINGS INC, $51.13, +1.53 pct
U.S. hospital stocks rose after the White House said on
Thursday that more than 6 million people had now signed up for
private insurance plans under President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law known as Obamacare.
The number reflects a surge in enrollments days before the
March 31 deadline. Hospitals are expected to benefit from the
increase in the number of Americans with health insurance
through the private marketplaces and an expansion of the
Medicaid program for the poor under Obamacare.
** ZOGENIX INC, $2.73, -6.83 pct
Officials in Massachusetts have blocked sales of the
drugmaker's controversial but U.S.-approved painkiller Zohydro,
prompting the company to criticize what it called an
"unprecedented action."
** RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC, $11.48, +2.87 pct
Brokerage UBS raised its price target on the company's stock
to $12 from $9.50, citing higher sales to China. The company
supplies sapphire substrates and products to the LED,
semiconductor and optical applications markets.
** TESLA MOTORS INC, $214.045, +3.24 pct
U.S. safety regulators on Friday said they had closed an
investigation into several fires in Tesla Model S electric
sports cars after determining the incidents were not likely to
become a trend.
** ALCOA INC, $12.56, -0.24 pct
** NORANDA ALUMINUM HOLDING CORP, $4.22, +4.98 pct
Alcoa, the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, said it would cut
147,000 metric tons of capacity at two aluminum smelters in
Brazil as increased costs and low prices have made the plants
uncompetitive.
Benchmark aluminum prices rose about 1.5 percent to
a session high of $1,763.25 per ton on the London Metal Exchange
on Friday, after Alcoa's announcement.
** ENDOCYTE INC, $21.365, -7.39 pct
The drug developer priced a public offering of 4.5 million
shares of its common stock at $21 per share, a 9 percent
discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
The company said it would use the net proceeds of the
offering for capital and general corporate purposes, including
spending on research and development and clinical trials.
** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC, $32.91, +1.54
pct
** NEWMONT MINING CORP, $24.04, +4.80 pct
Indonesia has approved big increases in 2014 copper sales
for local units of copper miners Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
and Newmont Mining, as it pushes for the two firms to resume
exports quickly.
** ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $8.0481, +5.90 pct
A report on the Daily Mail newspaper website said on
Thursday that, according to rumors, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
was willing to pay over $20 per share to buy Ariad. (link.reuters.com/nym97v)
The Daily Mail reported in January that at least three
pharmaceutical companies, Eli Lilly and Co, Shire Plc
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, had approached Ariad's
board to buy the company. (link.reuters.com/ben36v)
** CALLAWAY GOLF CO, $9.88, +4.22 pct
KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its price target on the golf
clubs maker's stock to $14 from $10 as it expects TopGolf, a
business in which Callaway owns a minority stake, to represent
$3 per share to the company by 2017.
** SOLARCITY CORP, $61.88, +1.88 pct
Analysts at Raymond James upgraded the solar company's stock
to "outperform" from "market perform," saying they expect the
company to benefit from the launch of solar asset-backed
securities in November last year.
** AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC, $9.9, -1.00 pct
Shares of the cloud mobile networking platform provider fell
in their market debut, valuing the company at about $385
million.
Aerohive Networks raised about $75 million after its
offering of 7.5 million shares was priced at $10 per share, the
mid-point of its expected pricing range.
** RESTORATION HARDWARE HOLDINGS INC, $70.7, +10.80
pct
The furniture retailer, on Thursday, forecast
current-quarter adjusted earnings above the average analyst
estimate. Restoration Hardware said it expected a profit of 9-11
cents per share for the first quarter. Analysts, on average,
expect a profit of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brokerage Piper Jaffray raised it price target on the
company's to $72 from $65.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $40.415, +2.68 pct
Microsoft's new Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, on
Thursday finally unveiled Office for Apple Inc's iPad
in a polished debut that set him apart from his energetic
predecessor while signaling his plans to make mobile apps the
top priority at the world's largest software company.
** COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC, $22.75, -1.52 pct
The telecommunications equipment maker priced its secondary
offering of 17.5 million shares at $22 per share. The shares
offered are being sold by an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, the
company said. CommScope said it would not receive any of the
proceeds from the offering.
** MANNKIND CORP, $5.011, -3.63 pct
An initial review of MannKind's experimental inhaled insulin
device by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff raised
questions about its safety and effectiveness, but was less
damning than some investors had expected.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, $8.8601, -2.10 pct
The smartphone maker reported a
smaller-than-expected loss on Friday as new chief executive John
Chen slashed costs, but a 64 percent drop in revenue underscored
the challenge he faces in turning around the struggling
smartphone maker.
(Compiled By Shuhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)