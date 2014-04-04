(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s;
for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)
U.S. stock index futures advanced modestly on Friday, putting
the S&P 500 on track to hold near its record high, ahead of the
monthly payrolls report. Dow Jones industrial average futures
were up 0.13 percent at 16,523, S&P 500 futures
were up 0.21 percent at 1,886.9 and Nasdaq 100 futures
were up 0.25 percent at 3,639.75.
** BOEING INC, Thursday close $128.78, +0.17 pct
premarket
** MERCURY SYSTEMS INC, Thursday close $13.23, +16
pct after market
Boeing is considering buying the company which supplies
digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and
defense industry, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
Mercury, which has a market value of roughly $440 million,
supplies to companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp
, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co.
** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $49.86, +10.81 pct
premarket
The drugmaker is looking to acquire its smaller Swedish
rival Meda AB in a move that would create a $23
billion company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Meda's chairman confirmed to Swedish news agency Direkt on
Friday that the company had initial contact with Mylan and said
it would make an announcement on Friday.
** CHEVRON CORP, Thursday close $119.04, +0.21 pct
premarket
Brazilian judges ordered a criminal prosecution of the
company and 11 employees over an oil spill in November 2011, in
a process reinstated more than a year after being thrown out
following a settlement with the government.
** SYNNEX CORP, Thursday close $62.42, +19 pct after
market
The hardware distributor reported better-than-expected
quarterly results as it benefited from higher spending on
information technology and the acquisition of International
Business Machines Corp's customer-care business process
outsourcing operations.
** OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC, Thursday close
$3.8, -18.42 pct premarket
The company, which makes the PowerBuoy system that generates
electricity from ocean waves, said it would sell shares and
intends to use the proceeds for working capital expenses and to
develop and test the PowerBuoy systems.
** CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO LTD, Thursday close
$5.16, +26.16 pct premarket
The Beijing-based company posted a profit in the in the
quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a year-ago loss, as revenue
rose five-fold to $25.8 million on strong demand for its
brokerage services in Hong Kong and China.
The company's profit was 7 cents per American depository
share in the quarter, compared with a loss of 22 cents per ADS a
year earlier.
** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, Thursday close
$17.15, +0.23 pct premarket
The bank is close to settling with a U.S. consumer regulator
over the sale of services sold as add-ons to credit cards,
sources familiar with the talks said.
** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Thursday close $52.72, -0.13
pct premarket
** AMGEN INC, Thursday close $124.13, +1 percent
after market
Amgen said it would end an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline
for the marketing of its osteoporosis drug in some
regions outside the United States.
** NOVARTIS AG, Thursday close $83.41, -0.84 pct
premarket
The Swiss drugmaker replaced the top managers at
its Japanese unit on Thursday after a third-party probe found
employees had acted questionably in clinical trials on a
leukemia treatment.
The drugmaker also said on Thursday it had taken India's
Biocon to court for infringing the patent on its
diabetes drug Galvus.
** CARMAX INC, Thursday close $47.56, -5.26 pct
premarket
The largest retailer of used cars in the United States,
reported a 9 percent jump in quarterly revenue as easier
availability of credit helped more Americans buy cars.
** CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD, Thursday close
$5.04, +17.46 pct premarket
The solar panels maker reported a smaller loss for the
fourth quarter, helped by higher shipments to China and Japan.
** MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC, Thursday close $24, +2.83
pct premarket
The memory chip maker posted better-than-expected fiscal
second-quarter results and said the outlook for the memory
industry is favorable as it switches production lines to make
NAND chips used in smartphones and tablets from making DRAM
chips for personal computers.
** WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP, Thursday
close $15.44, -4.99 pct premarket
The company, which finances residential mortgage backed
securities (RMBS), said it would sell 13 million shares and
intends to use the proceeds to purchase RMBS.
** CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close
$3.71, -4.58 pct premarket
The company on Friday priced an offering of about 2.9
million shares at about $3.50 apiece, a 5.7 percent discount to
the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Cyclacel said it would use part of the proceeds to fund a
study of its lead experimental drug, sapacitabine, as a
treatment for a group of blood cancers known as myelodysplastic
syndromes.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)