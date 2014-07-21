(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stocks fell on Monday, following the sharpest moves in
indexes in the past three months during the two previous
sessions, as developments in Ukraine and Gaza continue to garner
investor focus. The Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.24 percent at 17,059.59, the S&P 500 was down 0.22
percent at 1,973.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
0.13 percent at 4,426.50.
** COUNTERPATH CORP, $1.4501, +33.05 pct
The mobile software maker said it got a patent for verifying
users through mobile subscriber identification module (SIM)
cards
The company's shares more than doubled to an intra-day high
on Monday. More than 5 million shares changed hands by 1140 ET,
more than 200 times the stock's 10-day moving average.
** EURO TECH HOLDINGS CO LTD, $5.3099, +28.57 pct
The water treatment equipment supplier got an approval
certificate from China's Classification Society (CCS) for the
company's 300 cubic meter per hour ballast water treatment
systems (BWTS)
Euro Tech's stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the
Nasdaq with more than 950,000 shares traded by 1055 ET, compared
with a 10-day moving average of 6,006.
** EXTREME NETWORKS INC, $5.035, +15.22 pct
The ethernet switch maker estimated fourth-quarter adjusted
revenue of $154-$156 million, higher than analysts' average
forecast of $146.7 million. The company said it expected a
profit of 6-8 cents per share, excluding items, beating
analyst's expectation of earnings of 3 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
** HASBRO INC, $51.56, -3.10 pct
The second-largest U.S. toymaker reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of its games and
preschool products fell for the second straight quarter.
** INTERCLOUD SYSTEMS INC, $5.65, -8.43 pct
Telecom network service provider offered 1.43 million common
shares at a price assumed to be $6.01 per share, the stock's
close on July 15. (1.usa.gov/1naUZ3O)
The offering represents about 12.7 percent of the company's
total outstanding shares as of May 14.
** CHINA ZENIX AUTO INTERNATIONAL LTD, $2.45, +11.87
pct
The Chinese wheel maker's shares rose after big shareholders
scrapped a restructuring plan. A consortium including CEO
Jianhui Lai and Richwise International Investment, controlling
about 75 percent of the company, had announced the plan on Nov.
25. The CEO said the withdrawal followed improved market
conditions.
** CTI BIOPHARMA CORP, $2.69, +3.86 pct
The Israeli health ministry approved the drug developer's
blood cancer drug, Pixuvri, for patients who have received not
more than three previous courses of treatment.
Pixuvri is to be marketed in Israel by Neopharm Group.
** MANPOWERGROUP INC, $80.09, -3.67 pct
The staffing company said its weak performance in France
dragged on the company's revenue in the second quarter, sending
its shares down.
** XUNLEI LTD, $12.46, -3.78 pct
Oppenheimer & Co started coverage of the Chinese internet
company's shares with a "perform" rating. The brokerage said
regulatory changes on internet TV content and stricter content
control may slow growth in the company's subscriber base and
average revenue per user.
** EMC CORP, $28.27, +4.78 pct
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a $1
billion stake in EMC and plans to push it to spin off
virtualization software unit VMware Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC, $21.61, +10.14 pct
The Chinese electric-car maker's stock was one of the top
percentage gainers on the Nasdaq after the Chinese government
excluded overseas electric vehicle makers such as Tesla Motors
Inc from its sales stimulus program, according to
Chinadaily.com.cn (bit.ly/Wq8D9N)
China had said earlier this month that it would exempt
purchase tax on green cars from September 2014 through 2017.
Purchase tax would not be waived on imported electric vehicles,
Chinadaily.com.cn said.
** BB&T CORP, $37.42, -3.80 pct
The bank reported lower-than-expected second-quarter
earnings. The company's profit was hit by mortgage and
tax-related charges in connection with an audit by the
Department of Housing and Urban Development.
** BIOLASE INC, $2.1, +9.38 pct
The dental laser maker said it plans to raise $12 million
via private placement. Biolase said it would sell 6.3 million
shares at $1.92 per share, in line with Friday's closing price,
in an offering representing 31.9 percent of the company's
outstanding shares as of April 30.
** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, $15.28, -2.74 pct
** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $3.18, -3.05 pct
** ARCH COAL INC, $3.03, -2.88 pct
Analysts at Howard Weil cut their price targets on Peabody
to $22 from $26, Alpha Natural to $5 from $7 and Arch Coal to $5
from $6. The analysts cited the prevalence of a soft
metallurgical coal market, continued production cuts and
bottlenecks on railroads transporting coal to western states.
** EZCORP Inc, $9.74, -12.41 pct
The pawn broker and payday lender's CEO, president and
director Paul Rothamel was removed from all posts on Friday by
Phillip Ean Cohen, who owns 100 percent of the company's voting
rights.
Cohen also removed William Love as chairman and Joseph Beal
as director in a change aimed at improving the company's
operating and financial performance.
** HORSEHEAD HOLDING CORP, $19.43, +7.88 pct
The zinc and nickel-based product maker's shares jumped to a
six-and-a-half-year high after Barron's said benefits from its
new plant could boost its shares by 40 percent or more from
their Friday close. (on.barrons.com/1rw41f8)
Barron's said the new plant could lower costs and would
produce a higher grade of zinc than a previously closed plant.
** ANACOR PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $16.6, +4.80 pct
The drugmaker said it had entered into an agreement with a
unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to market Anacor's
antifungal treatment in the United States.
Anacor will get upfront payments of $40 million and an
additional milestone payment of $25 million expected to be paid
in January 2015, it said. The FDA approved the drug, Kerydin,
for the topical treatment of a fungal infection of the toenail,
on July 8
** MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC, $16.35, +6.38 pct
The boom trucks and crane products maker said it would buy
Italy-based crane maker PM Group SpA for $107 million.
** AK STEEL HOLDING CORP, $8.315, -5.83 pct
** STEEL DYNAMICS INC, $20.285, +9.18 pct
Russian steel maker Severstal OAO said on Monday
that it had agreed to sell its two U.S. steel plants for $2.3
billion, withdrawing from the U.S. market at a time of rising
tension between Russia and the West and turning its focus to its
domestic business.
Severstal said it would sell subsidiaries Severstal Columbus
in Mississippi and Severstal Dearborn in Michigan to Steel
Dynamics and AK Steel, respectively, a sale which may allow the
steelmaker to pay an extra dividend and reduce debt.
** GLU MOBILE INC, $7.43, +9.43 pct
Cowen and Co raised its price target on the mobile game
maker's stock to $10 from $6. The brokerage also raised its
full-year non-GAAP revenue estimate to $212 million from $159.5
million, and earnings estimate to 26 cents per share from 3
cents.
** CBS OUTDOOR AMERICAS INC, $34.26, +3.69 pct
CBS Outdoor Americas said it would buy the billboard
business from Van Wagner Communications LLC, a
privately held company with outdoor advertising in New York's
Times Square and on buses on the Las Vegas strip, for $690
million in cash.
** PORTUGAL TELECOM SGPS, $2.43, +4.29 pct
The telecom company signed a 25-year fiber-sharing agreement
with Vodafone Portugal starting December. The deal involves
deployment and sharing of fiber networks reaching 900,000 homes
in Portugal.
** ROCK-TENN CO, $95.16, -4.79 pct
Macquarie cut its rating on the packaging company's stock to
"neutral" from "outperform", according to StreetInsider.com.
Separately, 10 brokerages have a "buy" or "outperform" rating on
the stock, five have a "hold" rating and one has a "sell"
rating.
** SUNTRUST BANKS INC, $38.97, -1.89 pct
The regional bank's CFO, Aleem Gillani, said on a
post-earnings call that the company's net interest margin would
continue to drop for the rest of the year. Sunrise Banks'
second-quarter profit topped the analysts' average estimate, as
the company set aside less money to cover bad loans.
** GOPRO INC, $42.726, +3.13 pct
JPMorgan and Piper Jaffray started coverage of the action
camera maker's stock with an "overweight" rating. Separately,
Raymond James started coverage with a "market perform" rating,
Barclays with "equal weight", Stifel with "hold" and Citigroup
and Baird with "neutral." JPMorgan set a price target of $51 on
GoPro's stock.
** HERBALIFE LTD, $55.17, -9.32 pct
Hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has accused the
weight-loss and nutritional products maker of being pyramid
scheme, said his firm "will expose an incredible fraud" in
Herbalife in a presentation on Tuesday.
The Federal Trade Commission, Federal Bureau of
Investigation, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan are investigating
Herbalife.
** ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $4.885, -1.31 pct
The drugmaker signed a deal with a unit of Teva
Pharmaceuticals Industrials Ltd to sell
Arena's obesity drug in Israel after it is approved for use
there.
The drug, Belviq, was approved for use in the United States
in June 2012.
** YANDEX NV, $29.59, -3.74 pct
** QIWI PLC, $37.3, -7.26 pct
** VIMPELCOM LTD, $8.15, -4.45 pct
** MOBILE TELESYSTEMS OJSC, $18.09, -4.84 pct
U.S.-listed stocks of Russian companies fell as Moscow came
under international pressure over the downing of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17.
Russian shares slid to a two-month closing low, extending a
near-8 percent slump last week provoked by Washington's
imposition of sanctions on large Russian companies, including
oil major Rosneft.
** ITRON INC, $38.17, -8.02 pct
BofA Merrill Lynch cut the rating on the meter maker's stock
to "underperform" from "buy", theflyonthewall.com reported,
resulting in the biggest percentage drop for the company's
shares in five months.
** KEY ENERGY SERVICES, $6.96, -1.00 pct
Two brokerages cut their price targets on the oilfield
service provider's stock to $10 from $11, as a result of the
slower pace of U.S. activity due to permitting delays in
California and lower customer activity levels.
** ALLERGAN INC, $171.68, +2.56 pct
** VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC,
$171.68, +3.41 pct
Investor William Ackman, who owns nearly 10 percent of Botox
maker Allergan, said on Monday that the likelihood of Valeant
succeeding in its hostile takeover for Allergan
increased on Monday.
** HALLIBURTON CO, $70.73, -0.28 pct
North America's top oilfield services provider said it would
add fracking equipment and crew to take advantage of higher
demand in the region, signaling an industry-wide recovery after
a two-year slump.
** REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC, $58.041, -1.04 pct
** LORILLARD INC, $60.77, -1.48 pct
** ALTRIA GROUP INC, $41.99, -0.43 pct
A Florida jury has awarded the widow of a chain smoker who
died of lung cancer 18 years ago record punitive damages of more
than $23 billion in her lawsuit against the second-biggest U.S.
cigarette maker. [ID: nL2N0PV00D]
** MCDONALD'S CORP, $97.72, -1.28 pct
** YUM BRANDS INC, $74.42, -3.88 pct
Restaurant companies McDonald's and Yum Brands are facing a
new food safety scare in China, denting the fast food giants'
efforts to shore up reputations and businesses that were hurt by
a 2012 safety scandal in one of their biggest markets.
** ABBVIE INC, $54.07, -1.53 pct
The U.S. drugmaker bought Dublin-based Shire Plc on
Friday in a 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) deal that will
allow it to slash its tax bill by relocating to Britain.
** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, $24.495, +2.06 pct
The network equipment maker's shares rose on Monday after
Jesse Cohn, portfolio manager at Elliott Management, said the
company's shares could rise 30 percent or more due to lower
valuation relative to its peers and improving prospects,
Barrons' magazine reported over the weekend
** KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV, $31.42, -0.82 pct
Philips said on Monday that it expects its core
profit to rise in the second half of the year after cost-cutting
measures, but said 2014 would still be a challenge.
(Compiled By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)