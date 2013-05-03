S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks added to gains on Friday, with the Dow industrials at a record high above 15,000 after a strong payrolls report for April and large upward revisions showed the jobs market is healing despite the sluggish recovery in the overall economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 176.4 points or 1.19 percent, to 15,007.98, the S&P 500 gained 20.7 points or 1.3 percent, to 1,618.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.01 points or 1.38 percent, to 3,386.64.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)