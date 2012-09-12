US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Wall Street erased gains, with all three major indexes turning negative in late afternoon trading on Wednesday as investors booked profits on recent gains before a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.82 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,320.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.34 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,433.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.66 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,099.86.
