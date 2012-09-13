NEW YORK, Sept 13 The S&P 500 rose to its highest intraday level since January 2008 and the Nasdaq climbed 1 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.33 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,428.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.61 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,448.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 29.17 points, or 0.94 percent, to 3,143.49.