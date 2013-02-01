NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks hit five-year highs with each of the three major indexes up at least 1 percent on Friday, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's sluggish recovery is still on track.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 139.22 points, or 1.00 percent, to 13,999.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.04 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,513.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 35.47 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,177.60.