US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks added to losses, with the S&P falling 1 percent on Monday as the market retreated from recent gains and data on factory orders fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 134.39 points, or 0.96 percent, to 13,875.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 15.16 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,498.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 39.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,139.77.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)