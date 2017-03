NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks extended their decline at midday on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 dropping 1 percent as industrial and financial sectors led the market lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.86 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,034.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.12 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,615.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.94 points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,413.32.