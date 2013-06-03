US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow rising to a session high on strength in blue chip names.
Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day, up 4.9 percent to $48.96 following the results of a melanoma drug study. Intel Corp added 4.5 percent to $25.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,192.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,634.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.13 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,458.05.
