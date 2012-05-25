(Refiles to restore dropped word in headline)

NEW YORK May 25 U.S. stock slid into the close on Friday as traders, wary of the risks posed by Europe's debt crisis, closed out postions ahead of the long holiday weekend even as Wall Street headed for its first week of gains in four.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 90.66 points, or 0.72 percent, to 12,439.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 3.18 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,317.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,834.95. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)