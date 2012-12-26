US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.49 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 13,114.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.81 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,419.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.44 points, or 0.74 percent, to close unofficially at 2,990.16.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)