NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply in morning trade on Wednesday, with indexes extending losses to session lows, as political uncertainty hung over Greece and concerns arose over the frail state of Spanish banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 173.24 points, or 1.34 percent, to 12,758.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 19.43 points, or 1.42 percent, to 1,344.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 43.34 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,902.93.

