NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday as weakness in energy and materials sectors weighed on indexes and as traders said there were unconfirmed rumors in the market that a troubled hedge fund was selling assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,019.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,525.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 3,199.77.