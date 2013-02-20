US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on geopolitics, Trump's comments
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday as weakness in energy and materials sectors weighed on indexes and as traders said there were unconfirmed rumors in the market that a troubled hedge fund was selling assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,019.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,525.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 3,199.77.
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.