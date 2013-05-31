NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks were at session lows, putting the S&P on track for its second consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by weakness in energy and healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.44 points, or 0.57 percent, to 15,237.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 11.42 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,642.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,475.31.