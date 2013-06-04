NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks extended declines on Tuesday, with all three major indexes falling more than 1 percent, as market participants booked profits with focus on the Federal Reserve possibly reducing its stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.60 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,105.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.42 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,624.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.47 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,430.90.