NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks fell on reports that shots were fired at the U.S. Capitol but quickly pared losses on news the shots were outside the Capitol.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.17 points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,007.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.65 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,679.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 42.12 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,772.90.