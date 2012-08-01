NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on disappointment the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered volatility shortly after the open.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.02 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,976.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.95 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,375.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)