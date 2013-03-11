US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street edged higher on Monday as earlier weakness linked to global economic concerns prompted buying and investors pushed the S&P 500 to its highest intraday level since mid-October 2007.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.37 points or 0.2 percent, to 14,425.44. The S&P 500 gained 1.81 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,552.99. But The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.14 of a point, or unchanged on a percentage basis, to 3,244.23.
The S&P 500's highest ever intraday mark is 1,576.09 and its record closing high stands at 1,565.15, both set in the first half of October 2007.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)