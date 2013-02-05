NEW YORK Feb 5 The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected earnings helped the outlook for profit growth while the Nasdaq also traded more than 1 percent higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.55 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,001.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.25 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,511.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.08 points, or 1.22 percent, at 3,169.25.