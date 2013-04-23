NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent as strong earnings from a variety of sectors improved sentiment.

Data that showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose last month also gave a boost to equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.09 points, or 0.97 percent, at 14,708.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.69 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,578.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.05 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,271.60.