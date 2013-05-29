US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks extended their losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow briefly dropping 1 percent as investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.41 points, or 0.98 percent, at 15,257.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.68 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,643.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.40 points, or 0.90 percent, at 3,457.49.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)