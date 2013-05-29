NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks extended their losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow briefly dropping 1 percent as investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.41 points, or 0.98 percent, at 15,257.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.68 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,643.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.40 points, or 0.90 percent, at 3,457.49.