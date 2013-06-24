NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, falling more than 2 percent after the S&P 500 index's biggest weekly decline in two months, as investors repriced shares in the wake of the Federal Reserve's plans to withdraw its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 223.78 points, or 1.51 percent, at 14,575.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 29.25 points, or 1.84 percent, at 1,563.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 56.38 points, or 1.68 percent, at 3,300.87.