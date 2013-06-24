S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, falling more than 2 percent after the S&P 500 index's biggest weekly decline in two months, as investors repriced shares in the wake of the Federal Reserve's plans to withdraw its stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 223.78 points, or 1.51 percent, at 14,575.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 29.25 points, or 1.84 percent, at 1,563.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 56.38 points, or 1.68 percent, at 3,300.87.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)