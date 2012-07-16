NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks cut their losses in midday trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning slightly positive.

Equities had been in negative territory earlier in the session following a weak read on retail sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.32 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,763.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,356.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.76 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,909.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)