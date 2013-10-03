NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks rebounded from session lows but remained well into negative territory after a report from the New York Times said House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner was determined to prevent a government default.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 135.28 points or 0.89 percent, to 14,997.86, the S&P 500 lost 15.56 points or 0.92 percent, to 1,678.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.855 points or 1.18 percent, to 3,770.164.