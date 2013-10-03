US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record rally amid rate hike talk
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks rebounded from session lows but remained well into negative territory after a report from the New York Times said House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner was determined to prevent a government default.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 135.28 points or 0.89 percent, to 14,997.86, the S&P 500 lost 15.56 points or 0.92 percent, to 1,678.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.855 points or 1.18 percent, to 3,770.164.
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's speech, while bank stocks rose on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates close with details of Trump's address to Congress, futures up slightly)