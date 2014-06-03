NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks inched lower in low volume on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 receding from Monday's record closing levels as traders found few reasons to buy following a string of gains. A rise in semiconductor companies' shares limited losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.29 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,722.34. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.73 of a point or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,924.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 4,234.08. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)