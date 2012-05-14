NEW YORK May 14 The yield premium on U.S. two-year interest rate swaps over Treasuries on Monday touched its highest level since early January on concerns about the political turmoil in Greece and counterparty risks in the wake of a $2 billion derivative loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The two-year swap spread, which grows with investor nervousness, was last quoted at 38.00 basis points, compared with 34.75 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)