NEW YORK, Aug 10 The spread on the U.S. two-year interest rate swap rate over the two-year Treasury yield were flat on Wednesday, as worries over French banks' exposure to highly indebted euro zone nations offset the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero.

Traders fear huge losses or write-downs on French banks' peripheral debt holdings would erode their creditworthiness, raising the risk to lend and do business with them.

U.S. money market funds have cut their investment in commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt issued by French and other euro zone banks in July, according to J.P. Morgan Securities.

Jitters over French banks mitigated the Fed's promise on Tuesday to leave short-term interest rates near zero for at least two years in a bid to support a flagging economy.

The two-year swap spread USD2YTS=TWEB, which grows with investor aversion and perception of rising counterparty risk, was last quoted at 24.75 basis points after narrowing to 22.50 basis points, according to Tradeweb.

The two-year swap spread ended at 25.00 basis points on Tuesday.

Stocks of top French banks plunged and cost to insure their debt soared on worries about their soundness.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) shares at one point slid more than 21 percent, hitting a 2-1/2-year low. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) shares were down more than 13 percent and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) stock was off more than 14 percent.

A Societe Generale spokeswoman denied a series of rumours related to its financial solidity. [ID:nWEA0019]

In the United States, banks and Wall Street firms are having little trouble to access cash in the $1.6 trillion tri-party repurchase market.

The overnight repo rate on loans backed by Treasuries was quoted at 2 basis points, flat from late Tuesday, while the overnight repo rate on loans backed by mortgage-backed securities was quoted at 4 to 5 basis points, little changed on the day.

