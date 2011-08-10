NEW YORK Aug 10 The spread on the U.S. two-year interest rate swap rate over the two-year Treasury yield turned flat on Wednesday, paring earlier tightening, as French bank shares plunged on worries over their exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.

The two-year swap spread USD2YTS=TWEB, which grows with investor aversion and perception of rising counterparty risk, was last quoted at 24.50 basis points after narrowing to 22.50 basis points, according to Tradeweb.

The two-year swap spread ended at 25.00 basis points on Tuesday.

Shares in French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) fell more than 21 percent, hitting a 2-1/2-year low. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) shares were down more than 13 percent and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) stock was off more than 14 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)