NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday paid the highest interest rate on one-month debt in
about 10 months in the wake of a partial government shutdown due
to the gridlock in Washington over the federal budget.
The shutdown, the first in 17 years, fed worries about a
looming fight over raising the federal debt ceiling which is
expected to be reached on Oct. 17. Failure to increase the $16.7
trillion statutory borrowing cap could cause the government to
default on its debt, according to analysts.
The Treasury paid a 0.12 percent to investors to buy its
one-month bills, the highest level set at a one-month bill
auction held on Nov. 27 where it paid an interest rate of 0.175
percent, according to data from the Treasury Department.