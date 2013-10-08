NEW YORK Oct 8 Interest rates on U.S. one-month government debt rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since August 2011 as investor anxiety intensified over whether the government would reach a deal to avert a default next week.

Worries over the United States possibly skipping its debt obligations after Oct. 17 - when the federal government is expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory debt limit - caused the interest rates on one-month Treasury bill to rise above the rates on one-month loans between banks.

The one-month T-bill rate climbed above the fixing on the one-month London interbank offered rate for first time in at least 12 years, according to Reuters data.

The one-month T-bill rate due Oct. 31 was last quoted at 0.1975 percent, compared with the one-month Libor was fixed earlier at 0.1740 percent.