NEW YORK Oct 8 Interest rates on U.S. one-month
government debt rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since
August 2011 as investor anxiety intensified over whether the
government would reach a deal to avert a default next week.
Worries over the United States possibly skipping its debt
obligations after Oct. 17 - when the federal government is
expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory debt limit -
caused the interest rates on one-month Treasury bill to rise
above the rates on one-month loans between banks.
The one-month T-bill rate climbed above the
fixing on the one-month London interbank offered rate
for first time in at least 12 years, according to
Reuters data.
The one-month T-bill rate due Oct. 31 was last quoted at
0.1975 percent, compared with the one-month Libor was fixed
earlier at 0.1740 percent.