BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK May 9 Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday reversed earlier gains and turned negative in afternoon trading on Wednesday after an auction of $24 billion of the notes, bringing yields up from three-month lows.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries last traded down 1/32 to yield 1.844 percent. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
