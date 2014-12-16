NEW YORK Dec 16 The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations fell further early Tuesday after U.S. oil futures dropped below $54 a barrel to fresh 5-1/2-year lows, raising bets that tumbling energy costs would put a broad lid on domestic inflation.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular five-year Treasuries or five-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate shrank to 1.08 percentage points, down 4.5 basis points from late Monday. This was the tightest since September 2010, according to Reuters data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude futures was last $54.02 a barrel, down $1.90 from Monday's close. They traded as low as $53.80 earlier Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)