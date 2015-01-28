NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as the Federal
Reserve acknowledged price growth may soften further due to the
steep drop in oil prices.
With inflation running below its 2 percent target, the Fed
is unlikely to rush any move away from the near-zero interest
rate policy it adopted more than six years ago, even as job
growth has accelerated in recent months, analysts said.
"Inflation is anticipated to decline further in the near
term, but the Committee expects inflation to rise gradually
toward 2 percent over the medium term as the labor market
improves further and the transitory effects of lower energy
prices and other factors dissipate," the Federal Open Market
Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, said in
a statement after a two-day meeting.
The statement reflected how low inflation has complicated
the Fed's plan to normalize monetary policy.
"Growth is doing well and the labor market is improving, but
inflation is very uncertain and that's a concern for them," said
John Bellows, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management in
Pasadena, California, which has $466 billion in assets under
management.
The yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries
which measure investors' inflation expectations and Fed
policy-makers monitor have tumbled with the energy market,
although they had stabilized with crude prices in recent
days.
U.S. oil futures tumbled to near six-year lows on Wednesday
after data showed record high inventories in the United States.
In late trading, the yield gap between five-year TIPS and
five-year Treasuries - or the
five-year inflation breakeven rate - dipped to 1.32 percent,
down 5 basis points from a day earlier. It had touched a
seven-week high on Tuesday at 1.37 percent on Tuesday, according
to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate
was 1.60 percent, or 5 basis points lower from
late Tuesday.
The Fed's latest view on lower energy prices is "an
admission of inflation moving in the wrong direction, even if
they still consider the move transitory and a boost to household
purchasing power," Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at
TD Securities wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)