NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. bond market's measures
of inflation expectations turned higher early Thursday, erasing
their initial decline, after data on consumer prices in October
were not as weak as economists' forecasts.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the
government's broadest price gauge, was unchanged last month.
Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 0.1 percent decrease
.
However, the CPI core rate, which excludes volatile energy
and food prices, rose 0.2 percent in October, more
than 0.1 percent increase forecast by economists.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap
between regular 10-year Treasury yield and 10-year
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, was
last at 1.85 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on
Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
