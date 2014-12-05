NEW YORK Dec 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on
inflation expectations turned higher early Friday, erasing their
initial decline, after data showed a surprisingly strong
increase in domestic job creation in November.
The government's latest snapshot on the labor market also
signaled some upward pressure on wages, which has largely been
absent during the current economic recovery.
The yield spread between 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury
notes or the 10-year inflation
breakeven rate was last 1.79 percent, up 0.3 basis point from
late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)