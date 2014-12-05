* Upbeat jobs news fail to lift inflation expectations
* U.S. 10-year breakeven rate hits fresh 3-year lows
* U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches highest in 4 years
(Updates market action, TIPS funds outflows, adds byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on
inflation expectations were stuck at their lowest in over three
years on Friday as upbeat domestic jobs data didn't dispel
worries about disinflationary pressure due to falling oil prices
and economic woes abroad.
The government's latest snapshot on the labor market
signaled some upward pressure on wages, which has largely been
absent during the current economic recovery and had held
inflation below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
target.
Inflation breakeven rates, as measured by the yield
differences between Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) and regular Treasuries, rose briefly in reaction to the
encouraging November jobs news led by a 321,000 increase in
payrolls. Their rise faded as some analysts reckoned the 0.4
percent rise in monthly hourly wages not as impressive as first
thought after the recent months of sluggishness.
"Significant moves in inflation expectations are only useful
when corroborated by similar demand-pull or cost-push inflation
metrics. Neither of these are evident today," Eric Green, TD
Securities' head of U.S. rates and economic research wrote in a
research note.
The yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year
Treasury notes was last 1.77
percent, which was the lowest since October 2011, Tradeweb data
showed. It briefly touched 1.79 percent.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate
was 1.37 percent, down 1.6 basis points on the day
as the five-year TIPS yield touched 0.19 percent, its highest
level since December 2010.
Prospects of weak U.S. price growth have hurt returns on
TIPS and caused investors to cut back their holdings in this
sector.
Investors withdrew $700 million from TIPS-focused funds
worldwide in the week ended Dec. 3, which were the biggest
weekly outflows in 14 months, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch report released on Friday.
According to indexes compiled by Barclays, TIPS earned a
total return of 4.23 percent so far in 2014, compared with 4.61
percent on regular Treasuries.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Franklin Paul
and Meredith Mazzilli)