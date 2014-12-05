* Upbeat jobs news fail to lift inflation expectations

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations were stuck at their lowest in over three years on Friday as upbeat domestic jobs data didn't dispel worries about disinflationary pressure due to falling oil prices and economic woes abroad.

The government's latest snapshot on the labor market signaled some upward pressure on wages, which has largely been absent during the current economic recovery and had held inflation below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

Inflation breakeven rates, as measured by the yield differences between Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular Treasuries, rose briefly in reaction to the encouraging November jobs news led by a 321,000 increase in payrolls. Their rise faded as some analysts reckoned the 0.4 percent rise in monthly hourly wages not as impressive as first thought after the recent months of sluggishness.

"Significant moves in inflation expectations are only useful when corroborated by similar demand-pull or cost-push inflation metrics. Neither of these are evident today," Eric Green, TD Securities' head of U.S. rates and economic research wrote in a research note.

The yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.77 percent, which was the lowest since October 2011, Tradeweb data showed. It briefly touched 1.79 percent.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.37 percent, down 1.6 basis points on the day as the five-year TIPS yield touched 0.19 percent, its highest level since December 2010.

Prospects of weak U.S. price growth have hurt returns on TIPS and caused investors to cut back their holdings in this sector.

Investors withdrew $700 million from TIPS-focused funds worldwide in the week ended Dec. 3, which were the biggest weekly outflows in 14 months, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report released on Friday.

According to indexes compiled by Barclays, TIPS earned a total return of 4.23 percent so far in 2014, compared with 4.61 percent on regular Treasuries. (Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Franklin Paul and Meredith Mazzilli)