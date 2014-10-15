BRIEF-Gates Global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
NEW YORK Oct 15 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell to their lowest levels in more than three years on Wednesday on worries that slowing global growth would be a drag on domestic price growth.
Disappointing data on U.S. producer prices and retail sales heightened anxiety that a mild economic recovery might be interrupted. Financial woes in Europe and fears over a spreading of Ebola and conflict in the Middle East have compounded those concerns.
The yield spread, or the inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and 10-year regular Treasury notes was 1.42 percentage points, down nearly 11 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.
The 30-year breakeven rate fell more than 6 basis points to 2 percent midday Wednesday.
The five-year and 30-year breakeven rates fell to their lowest levels since September 2011, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
NEW YORK, March 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co named the head of its Latin America Private Bank as the new chief executive of its New York-based retail brokerage, JPMorgan Securities, the bank said on Thursday.